Liberia: 'Assassins' Face Probe

Authorities of the Liberia National Police (LNP) have begun investigating three men who claimed to have been hired by businessman George Kailando and others to participate in a plan to kill Ambassador George M. Weah of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The three men only identified as Long John, Moustapha and Ivorian were on Monday turned over to the LNP and UNMIL by the leadership of CDC to probe the alleged assassination plan against Ambassador Weah.

Police Spokesman Sam Collins told The NEWS Tuesday via mobile phone that the three men are currently undergoing thorough investigation.

He disclosed that the alleged assassins are cooperating with police investigation by providing statements relative to the alleged assassination plot.

Mr. Collins said once the police gather sufficient evidence regarding the alleged assassination plot, the three men will be charged, but added that if there is no sufficient evidence, they could be released.

Last week, the three men 'confessed' at CDC headquarters of being hired by Kailando in consonant with Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai and Vice President Joseph Boakai to form part of an alleged plan to assassinate Ambassador Weah during the party's recent campaign launch in Monrovia.

However, the alleged assassins said they could not implement the plan but chose to report themselves to the leadership of CDC.

Mr. Kailando has since rubbished the allegation terming it as baseless and lacks any iota of true.

Minister Samukai who is also accused of the alleged assassination plan has sharply refuted the allegation, describing it as 'bloody lie.'

But CDC Secretary General Janga Kowo said the allegation by the men cannot be underestimated and needs the attention of law enforcers, naming the LNP and the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).

The three men are said to be notorious criminals who have on several occasions being arrested by the police for arm robbery activities.