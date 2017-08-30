Liberia: Candidates 'Clash' Over LAC Agreement

Candidates for Grand Bassa County Electoral District # 4 Representative seat in the October 2017 elections have differed over the revision of Liberian Agricultural Company (LAC)'s concession agreement for various reasons.

Five candidates attending a USAID, Internews' Legislative debates held in Compound # 3, Grand Bassa County provided different views on the need to revisit the LAC agreement.

LAC is a rubber company located in Grand Bassa County. There are reports that living conditions at the concession is deplorable.

Independent candidate Vicent S. T. Willie said when elected, he would ensure that LAC's concession agreement is revisited.

He argued that the concession doesn't meet current day realities and noted that issues affecting the people of Grand Bassa are not captured in the agreement between LAC and the Liberian Government.

Mr. Willie said the repeal of LAC agreement is paramount because according to him, it is 'draconian'.

He said the people of the district where the concession is located have not benefited from company's operations.

Willie, a former student leader said when elected he would lobby for the rehabilitation of road linking the district to other areas in the country.

He disclosed that roads across the district was in a deplorable state and said he would also engage logging companies whose are using roads in the district to transport timbers to the port of Buchanan to help with the reconditioning of their roads.

Willie also promised to ensure that the law on country development fund is revisited because according to him, people of Grand Bassa County District # 4 didn't benefit money allotted under the country development fund.

Candidate Kokpar B. Wohwoh agreed with Willie, but said the ratification of the agreement must be done with maturity.

He promised to engage LAC, which according to him, continued to provide jobs for the people of Grand Bassa County.

Wohwoh said "we need to engage them so that we can have a win-win situation."

Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate George Morris said he can't promise the people that he will press for the ratification of the LAC agreement because a single person can't make decision at the Legislature.

"I alone can't say that I will ratify the agreement. Some people said in the past that they would sue the company, but when they got there they never did that," Morris noted.

He said when elected, he would rather empower villagers near the concession area with cash crops to do community farming.

For his part, United People Party (UPP) candidate, Jeremiah Dahn promised that he would liaise with the president so that the review of the LAC concession can be successful.

Dahn, a former LAC's worker Union president said the ratification of LAC agreement will require administrative steps.

For his part, the Movement for Reconstruction and Development (MRD)'s Candidate, Fred D. Tukus argued that LAC's operations in the district was legal and stressed the need for citizens to handle the renegotiation process in a friendly manner.

Tukus said when elected, his first priority will be to reconcile the people of Grand Bassa Electoral District # 4. He also promised to prioritize health issues across the district.