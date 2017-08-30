Liberia: Ellen Seeks Job Security

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has submitted a Bill to the House of Representatives seeking an amendment to Chapter 22 Sub-section 22.76 (a) of the National Police Act of 2015.

In a communication to the House on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, President Johnson-Srleaf said that there exists a gap in the current Police Act.

The President said the current law states that the Inspector General of the Police serves at the will and pleasure of President, which falls short of how long such person serves as Inspector General.

The Liberian leader contended that if the law is not amended, the current Police Act may create vulnerability for the Inspector General relative to job security.

However, she said when amended, the Act will close the gap and create job security and certainty in the planning, execution and performance at the highest level of policing in the country.

"This Act when passed into law will give the Inspector General a definite tenure position," Johnson-Sirleaf said.

She argued the Bill will avoid serious instability and give assurance that the Police Chief will not be sacked, thereby jeopardizing his plans.

The President told the Representatives that the passage of the legislation will greatly help government attain its security goals.

Following its reading, the Bill was forwarded to the House Committees on National Security and Judiciary for examination and to report in a two-week period.