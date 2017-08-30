Liberia: FAO, Partners Brainstorm On Responsible Governance

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and partners has begun the fourth multi-stakeholders workshop on the implementation of the Voluntary Guidelines on the Responsible Governance of Tenure of land, fisheries and forest in the context of national food security (VGGT).

Speaking Tuesday at the opening of the workshop, FOA Natural Resources Management Officer Christian Schucze said the VGGT set out principles and internationally accepted standards on responsible governance of tenure.

Mr. Schucze said the VGGT seeks to provide a framework that countries can use when developing their own strategies, policies, legislation, program and activities.

He also said it allows governments, civil society, private sector and the citizens to judge whether proposed actions constitute acceptable practices.

The FAO Natural Resources Management Officer said the VGGT contributes to the improvement and development of policy, legal and organizational frameworks regulating the range of tenure right; enhances transparency and improve the functioning of tenure systems, as well as strengthen the capacities and operations of implementing agencies, judicial authorities, local governments, farmers' organizations, civil society, academia and the private sector.

In remarks, Deputy Agriculture Minister Dr. Charles McClain said it is important for the government to create an enabling environment that will allow rural dwellers who constitute about 70 percent of Liberia's population to engage in sustainable agriculture activities by ensure that they own the land.

He observed that most of the concession agreements were done without consultations of the inhabitants, something which has led to series of protests thereby undermining the intent of the concessions.

However, Dr. McClain said the agriculture sector has decided to ensure that whatsoever concession that government will sign, the inhabitants must be part of the process so as to avoid problems.

Earlier, Dr. Cecil T. O. Brandy, Chairman for Liberia Land Authority said it is important for the community to have legal ownership to the land.

This, he said will make them to invest in it thereby helping to develop their communities and improving their lives.

He called on all stakeholders to pressurize the legislature to ensure the passage of the Land Rights Act which is intended to give legal ownership to the communities.

Also speaking EU Head for Corporate Section Alberto Menghim said the Land Rights Act is in the best interest of Liberia.

He said the notion of some policymakers especially those in the legislature that the Act is only in the interest of the international partners is baseless and has no iota of true.

Menghim said when passed into law, the Act will afford community the legal right to solicit funding for the development of their land, which he noted cannot be done in the absence of the passage of the law.

Over one hundred participates are attending the two days' workshop being held at the Monrovia City.