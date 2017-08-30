Liberia: Senate Passes Bill

A draft act seeking to suspend or disband political parties, independent candidate and political organizations that perform dismally during elections have been passed by the Liberian Senate.

The senate's endorsement follows a joint report from its Committees on Judiciary, Claims, Petitions and Human Rights, and Autonomous Commission and Agencies.

The draft proposed legal instrument is titled "An Act which determines the status of political parties, political organization and independent candidates who failed to attain a minimum percentage of votes in elections in Liberia."

The proposal calls for political parties, organizations and independent candidates to attain a minimum percentage of not less than 5 percent of votes during elections.

Accordingly, it said political organization, political parties and independent candidates who fail to meet the threshold will either be suspended or disbanded from participating in future electoral processes.

Following its reading, the committees' recommendation for the passage of the bill was endorsed in its entirety by plenary based on a suggestion made by Senator G. Alphonso Gaye of Grand Gedeh County.

The bill when passed into law will lead to the reduction of the number of political parties in the future because only political parties and organizations that meet the threshold will be allowed to participate in future elections.

The Bill is expected to be sent to the House of Representatives for inputs and further action within the next few days.