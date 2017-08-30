30 August 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Senate Passes Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

A draft act seeking to suspend or disband political parties, independent candidate and political organizations that perform dismally during elections have been passed by the Liberian Senate.

The senate's endorsement follows a joint report from its Committees on Judiciary, Claims, Petitions and Human Rights, and Autonomous Commission and Agencies.

The draft proposed legal instrument is titled "An Act which determines the status of political parties, political organization and independent candidates who failed to attain a minimum percentage of votes in elections in Liberia."

The proposal calls for political parties, organizations and independent candidates to attain a minimum percentage of not less than 5 percent of votes during elections.

Accordingly, it said political organization, political parties and independent candidates who fail to meet the threshold will either be suspended or disbanded from participating in future electoral processes.

Following its reading, the committees' recommendation for the passage of the bill was endorsed in its entirety by plenary based on a suggestion made by Senator G. Alphonso Gaye of Grand Gedeh County.

The bill when passed into law will lead to the reduction of the number of political parties in the future because only political parties and organizations that meet the threshold will be allowed to participate in future elections.

The Bill is expected to be sent to the House of Representatives for inputs and further action within the next few days.

Liberia

Police Investigating 'Assassination Plot Against Weah'

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has begun investigations into the alleged assassination plot on the life of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.