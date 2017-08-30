Liberia to Deploy Peacekeepers in South Sudan

Liberia is expected to deploy, in mid-September 2017, its first corrections peacekeepers to South Sudan. The five-member Liberian peacekeepers of three females and two males, will work with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

This comes after a competitive vetting process by the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations (UNDPKO) in collaboration with the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation (BCR) of the Ministry of Justice, through a recommendation from UNMIL.

Those selected are Samuel W. Godoe and Rachel Dewah Nathan, Chief and Deputy Trainer respectively of BCR; Marca J. Marvey, Superintendent-Monrovia Central Prison; Bendu Sue Kollie, Superintendent-Gbarnga Central Prison, and Tom B. Karmala, Deputy Superintendent-Bopolu Central Prison.

Details of the eighteen-months rotational deployment is being worked out through the Liberian Mission to the United Nations in New York. Ahead of their deployment, the female officers will undergo a two-week pre-deployment Prison and Probation Officer Course (PRIPOC) beginning 28th August 2017 in Sweden, sponsored by the Swedish Prison and Probation Service.

Meanwhile, the management of the BCR has expressed pride over the development, noting that this puts Liberia a step further in contributing to international peace and stability; adding, this will allow the officers share the country's experience and best practices in managing a post-conflict correctional sector.

The five are the first Liberian Bureau of Correction officers to participate in a peacekeeping mission. UNMISS was established in 2011 to support peace and protect civilians after years of nation-wide political and security crisis in South Sudan.

Troops from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) are also currently serving with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), many of whom have received medals and have returned home.