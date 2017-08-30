30 August 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Darlington George Accuses Dr. Fahnbulleh

By Lewis S. Teh

Executive Protection Service (EPS) former deputy director Mr. Darlington George has accused former National Security Advisor Dr. H. Bioma Fahnbulleh of allegedly masterminding his dismissal from the VIP service.

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf dismissed Mr. George from the EPS following reports here that the former security top brass was allegedly involved in the beating of Ms. Esther Glain in Barnesville in September 2015.

After his dismissal from the EPS, the case between Mr. George and Ms. Glain surfaced in Court, but that matter recently ended with the accused relieved of charges against him.

Commenting on the matter for first time after being cleared from Court, Mr. George comes with accusation against President Sirleaf's former National Security Advisor Dr. Fahnbulleh who stands in the October presidential elections on the ticket of opposition Liberia People's Party (LPP).

Mr. George told the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion (CEIO) on Monday, 28 August that the decision by the president to dismiss him from his position was masterminded by his immediate boss, then National Security Advisor Dr. Fahnbulleh.

He says his appearance at the forum is to tell the public that he is not what people perceive him to be, noting that Liberia is at the crossroad during these elections times and it is critical for citizens to ask themselves as to whom they follow.

He inquired if Liberians would want to follow people who will cause problem for the country and get citizens running around, or whether they would allow people to use them as instrument of violence.

In reaction to Mr. George's claims via mobile phone, Dr. Fahnbulleh sharply responded by saying " I don't give credence to little known name like Darlington George."

Dr. Fahnbulleh says if this reporter wants to sell his paper, he should just go ahead and write anything he wants, but warns that he should not be called "on this kind of nonsense again."

