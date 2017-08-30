Sudan: Lobby Group Accuses Sudan of Destabilising Neighbours

The international lobby group Enough Project has accused Sudan of funding rebellions in neighbouring states.

The agency said in a statement released on Monday evening that Sudan was still sponsoring extremist groups and persistently destabilising its neighbours such as South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Libya and Egypt.

"Internationally, Sudan has supported terrorist and extremist groups and continues to destabilise its neighbours," the agency said in the statement seeking the intervention of the US government.

Effective pressures

"The government of Sudan has a long history of mass killings, forced displacement of its people and denial of their fundamental rights and the US should utilise more effective pressures and incentives to effectively secure US strategic interests in the region," reads the statement.

South Sudan accuses Khartoum of arming the rebel groups fighting it and providing logistical support and intelligence to proxies throughout the region, quoting research group, the Small Arms Survey.

War crimes

The group has extensively documented the use of Sudanese-made munitions in South Sudan since the eruption of the civil war in 2013.

In Egypt, Khartoum is accused of harbouring fugitive members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir faces an arrests warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in western Darfur.