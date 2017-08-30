29 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MPs to Meet Over Fete

By Samwel Owino

Opposition members of Parliament are set to meet Wednesday to decide whether to attend Thursday's swearing-in ceremony and election of Speaker.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said they will have a parliamentary group meeting at Okoa Kenya offices to make a final decision.

Last week, some Nasa MPs, led by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, threatened to boycott the swearing-in ceremony until the case at the Supreme Court challenging the re-election of President Kenyatta is determined.

MAJORITY

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai on Tuesday said that according to standing orders, the House is properly constituted with 50 MPs and therefore the absence of Nasa MPs will not derail any activity.

He said the election of a Speaker needs only two thirds of members present and not necessarily all members.

Standing Order 7(1) states that a person shall not be elected as Speaker unless supported in a ballot by two thirds of the votes of all members.

SALARIES

Section Two states: "If no candidate is supported by the votes of two-thirds of all members, the candidate or candidates who received the highest number of votes will be elected Speaker."

If opposition MPs fail to turn up for the swearing-in ceremony, they will have no legal mandate to execute their duties.

Also, they could lose their August salaries.

