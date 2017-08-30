Africa: UN Aid Chief Allocates U.S.$45 Million to Tackle Neglected Emergencies in Four Countries

The United Nations aid chief released today $45 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to four countries "struggling in crises away from the headlines" - Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Chad and Sudan - where more than 21 million people need urgent humanitarian assistance.

The allocation for these neglected emergencies will sustain and scale up critical aid operations by humanitarian partners in these countries, where life-saving needs are alarmingly high but funding is critically low, according to a press statement form the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"This funding is a lifeline for millions of people who struggle in crises away from the headlines. Focusing largely on longstanding conflict-related crises, this allocation will address the most urgent needs of affected people, said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mr. Stephen O'Brien.

Thanking all donors to the CERF, he added that such funding allows their contributions to go further, "reaching those who need our help the most."

"The spotlight on underfunded emergencies is unique to the mandate of CERF, enabling urgent response to where the needs are greatest and not to where the noise is loudest. A bigger CERF is critical to address our common goal to leave no one behind. I urge your continuous support," said Mr. O'Brien.

A large portion of these funds will reach people affected by displacement - one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges in today's world, OCHA explained. The funds will enable humanitarian partners to provide critical health care, food assistance, access to clean water and sanitation and other types of humanitarian aid. However, it addresses only a small portion of the urgent humanitarian needs in the countries.