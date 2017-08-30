29 August 2017

UN News Service

Africa: UN Aid Chief Allocates U.S.$45 Million to Tackle Neglected Emergencies in Four Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United Nations aid chief released today $45 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to four countries "struggling in crises away from the headlines" - Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Chad and Sudan - where more than 21 million people need urgent humanitarian assistance.

The allocation for these neglected emergencies will sustain and scale up critical aid operations by humanitarian partners in these countries, where life-saving needs are alarmingly high but funding is critically low, according to a press statement form the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"This funding is a lifeline for millions of people who struggle in crises away from the headlines. Focusing largely on longstanding conflict-related crises, this allocation will address the most urgent needs of affected people, said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mr. Stephen O'Brien.

Thanking all donors to the CERF, he added that such funding allows their contributions to go further, "reaching those who need our help the most."

"The spotlight on underfunded emergencies is unique to the mandate of CERF, enabling urgent response to where the needs are greatest and not to where the noise is loudest. A bigger CERF is critical to address our common goal to leave no one behind. I urge your continuous support," said Mr. O'Brien.

A large portion of these funds will reach people affected by displacement - one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges in today's world, OCHA explained. The funds will enable humanitarian partners to provide critical health care, food assistance, access to clean water and sanitation and other types of humanitarian aid. However, it addresses only a small portion of the urgent humanitarian needs in the countries.

Africa

U.S. State Department To Get Experienced Diplomat in Key Africa Post

Donald Yamamoto, who has extensive diplomatic experience in Africa including two tours as a U.S. ambassador, will take… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.