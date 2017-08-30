Botswana: Bosetu Launches Bursary, Reforms

Palapye — Botswana Teachers Union (BOSETU) has launched a bursary and new communication reforms within the organisation.

The union has launched a website, www.bosetu.org.bw, a Facebook and Twitter pages and a booklet to reach out to BOSETU members across the country.

Speaking during BOSETU's 30th anniversary dinner recently, former BOSETU official, Mr Justin Hunyepa said the anniversary booklet has captured the history of the union from its inception to date.

He said the book was for BOSETU members to understand some of the strategies employed by the union in advocating for better working conditions for teachers, urging teachers to read the booklet.

The book covers the collapse of BOSETU, formerly BOFESETE in 1990, and its resuscitation in 1994.

It also covers the struggles that the union had went through including the boycotting of marking examinations papers.

For his part, former BOFESETE leader, Mr Odirile Gabasiane said forming the organisation was not easy as they met a lot of resistance from both teachers and the employer.

He said teachers were disgruntled with their conditions of service, but did not have a strong voice to articulate their issues hence they saw the need to form BOFESETE.

He said after the formation of the union, teachers gradually joined the organisation until the numbers were impressive.

Former BOSETU leader, Mr Baboloki Tlale said the time had come for teachers to come together and form one union.

Mr Tlale said time was due for BOSETU, Botswana Teachers Union and other teachers' formations to come together and form one powerful organisation.

He said unity amongst teachers unions or formations was important for teachers to articulate their concern with one voice since they shared the same challenges.

The union also held a triennial elective congress under the theme: Celebrating 30 years of emancipating Botswana educators.

Source : BOPA