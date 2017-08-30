Botswana: FCC Continues to Implement SDGs

Francistown — Francistown mayor, Ms Sylvia Muzila says the city will continue to intensify efforts to end poverty in all its forms through the Poverty Eradication Programme.

Speaking at the beginning of a full council meeting on August 28, Ms Muzila said the city would address poverty by implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She noted that the city has so far conducted a fair aimed at exposing marketing opportunities and enable beneficiaries to network and share ideas.

"In September another exposition will be held to assist women to come under one roof to showcase their products, learn from one another, share skills, experiences and ideas as well as network with each other," she said.

Ms Muzila informed the council meeting that at the closing date for Youth Grant applications, 52 applications were received.

"From the P6 million allocated, over P900 000 will be used to fund projects that were approved and I urge the youth to make use of the grant," she said.

The mayor said although there was limited land for agricultural purposes within the city, the community should be encouraged to engage in agricultural initiatives that were sustainable.

She said it could be achieved through the second SDG which emphasised on ending hunger, achieving food security and improving nutrition as well as promoting sustainable agriculture.

She said the council has a 139 hectares farm near Mambo Treatment Plant that could be outsourced to the private sector for job creation.

"We also have 18 hectares at Donga and other pockets of agricultural land in the city that can be designated for agricultural initiatives," she said.

Drawing attention to the SDG that emphasises inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of life-long learning opportunities for all, Ms Muzila said out of 20 schools in Francistown, seven were offering reception classes and that enrolment stood at 329.

On HIV/AIDS, Ms Muzila said Francistown had 22 000 people on ARV.

She indicated that through the 90-90-90 HIV kick-out campaign 4 500 residents were reached through door-to-door campaigns, and that the findings were that 10 per cent of those have never tested for HIV in their lives.

She said the findings suggest that more effort should be placed on encouraging people to test so that more people could know their HIV status and achieve the first 90 of the kick-out campaign.

Regarding the revitalisation plan of the city, the mayor noted that the Botswana Excellence Strategy identified Francistown as one of the country's economic hubs and as a centre for mining and transport logistics.

She said consultancy services were ongoing with relevant stakeholders with the aim of facilitating the best use of land in the project area by allocating specific parcels of land the most appropriate land use activities and exploring appropriate urban revitalisation strategies, amongst others.

Ms Muzila said in revitalising the city, the council continued to enforce laws on illegal billboards.

She said 279 illegal boards were found to be erected without planning permission.

She said out of the 279 billboards, 79 complied with the demands of the enforcement notice, adding that as a way of enforcing, the council with the assistance of the police managed to uproot 197 which were within council road reserves.

She said the remaining three which were within private property were awaiting issuance of a court order for their removal.

On other developments, the mayor said the council floated an expression of interest for the design and servicing, development, management and transfer of the golf course plot, and that China Civil Engineering Construction-Bothakga Burrow joint venture had been identified as the qualifying investor.

Source : BOPA