Kenya: TSC Assures Teachers Annual Increment is Intact

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) says the annual salary increment for all teachers is intact following a strike threat by the Kenya National Union of Teachers over the matter.

According to Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia, the annual increment as enshrined in Section 84 of the Code of Regulations for Teachers was never withdrawn.

Macharia indicated that according to the code, the Commission shall grant a teacher annual increments at regular intervals until the maximum salary point of the job group of the teacher is attained.

"The Commission shall from time to time, in consultation with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) determine the salary scale appropriate for the grade of the teacher," she stated.

The code further said that TSC shall upon the first appointment of a teacher, pay the teacher a salary in the scale appropriate to the specific grade of the teacher.

The teachers' union last week issued a seven-day strike notice claiming the increment had been withdrawn.

Speaking after a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, Secretary General Wilson Sossion accused the Commission of deceit since it increased teachers' salaries while at the same time removing their benefits.

He further stated that the Commission has also failed to recognise and compensate teachers who have attained higher academic qualifications.

Sossion stated that should the issues not be addressed, teachers countrywide would down their tools.