30 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Manyi Reveals He's Sole Shareholder of Firm That Bought ANN7, New Age

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mzwanele Manyi, sole owner of the company that bought Gupta-owned media units ANN7 and The New Age, said on Wednesday he decided to disclose the shareholding to be transparent and show good governance.

He repeatedly stressed that a new era of honesty and transparency in the media has dawned.

Manyi revealed that he is the sole shareholder in Lodidox, and invited selected journalists to view shareholder documents at a press briefing in Johannesburg.

He said a request to make the shareholder register open to the public is unusual for a private start-up company. "Two media companies have sent lawyer's letters. My initial stance was to meet them in court. I decided to waive that right. I am making the Lodidox shareholder register public," he said.The sale of the Guptas' media business for R450m on August 21 sparked a social media frenzy, with some criticising the deal and questioning how Manyi could afford the asking price - despite the deal being 'vendor financed'.

In effect, Manyi is indebted to the Guptas for the purchase price and has agreed to repay this over five years - without having to outlay the capital outright.

There has also been concern over whether the deal was simply a tactic to convince the Bank of Baroda and other potential bankers to accept the media companies as clients, following the closure of their business accounts by several banks.

However, staff at former Gupta-owned ANN7 and The New Age are reportedly upbeat following news of a takeover by former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi.

Source: News24

South Africa

Let's Talk About Indian Privilege in Apartheid South Africa

The Indian community has a part to play in acknowledging our privilege and our prejudices. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.