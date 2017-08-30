Kenya: City Hall's Finance Officer Among 7 Due in Court Over Abuse of Office

Nairobi — Nairobi County Government Finance Chief Officer Luke Gatimu and six other senior officers are due in court Wednesday over abuse of office claims.

According to police, the officials were arrested Tuesday after being summoned to the DCI Headquarters where they were grilled for hours before they were locked up in cells ahead of their arraignment.

The move comes after up to Sh7 million was found with some cashiers last week by Governor Mike Sonko.

The governor made an impromptu visit a day after his Deputy Polycarp Igathe toured the offices and raised concerns over operations.

Sonko later visited the DCI headquarters where he met the Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro and asked him to send a team to investigate operations there.

The city county boss demanded an explanation on why all cheques collected the previous day had been banked but the cash was yet to be deposited in the bank, which is just 50 metres away.

At a meeting with Matatu Owners Association (MOA) officials later, Sonko told the delegation that he will work with transport stakeholders to bring sanity in the sector.

He promised to embark on addressing issues that they raised ranging from parking fees, impounding fees, parking slots, harassment by county officers and congestion.

He said impounding fees was illegal and the seasonal parking was too high as he promised amendments to the Finance Act once the County Assembly resumes sittings.

The Matatu Owners Association (MOA) agreed to help the county in restructuring drop-off and pick-up points for passengers especially on Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya Street, Ronald Ngala Street and River Road.