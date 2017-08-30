30 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: City Hall's Finance Officer Among 7 Due in Court Over Abuse of Office

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Nairobi County Government Finance Chief Officer Luke Gatimu and six other senior officers are due in court Wednesday over abuse of office claims.

According to police, the officials were arrested Tuesday after being summoned to the DCI Headquarters where they were grilled for hours before they were locked up in cells ahead of their arraignment.

The move comes after up to Sh7 million was found with some cashiers last week by Governor Mike Sonko.

The governor made an impromptu visit a day after his Deputy Polycarp Igathe toured the offices and raised concerns over operations.

Sonko later visited the DCI headquarters where he met the Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro and asked him to send a team to investigate operations there.

The city county boss demanded an explanation on why all cheques collected the previous day had been banked but the cash was yet to be deposited in the bank, which is just 50 metres away.

At a meeting with Matatu Owners Association (MOA) officials later, Sonko told the delegation that he will work with transport stakeholders to bring sanity in the sector.

He promised to embark on addressing issues that they raised ranging from parking fees, impounding fees, parking slots, harassment by county officers and congestion.

He said impounding fees was illegal and the seasonal parking was too high as he promised amendments to the Finance Act once the County Assembly resumes sittings.

The Matatu Owners Association (MOA) agreed to help the county in restructuring drop-off and pick-up points for passengers especially on Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya Street, Ronald Ngala Street and River Road.

Kenya

Al-Shabaab Destroys Communication Mast in Kenya's Border Region

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants destroyed a communication mast in Dabacity area in Mandera county of northeast Kenya on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.