Ghana: Pusiga District Assembly Holds Second Ordinary Meeting of the Third Session

press release

The Second Ordinary Meeting of the Third Session of the Pusiga District Assembly has taken place at Pusiga.

The two-day meeting brought together the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Assemblymen/Government appointees, Chiefs and Queen mother, Heads of Department, Political Party Executives, Non-Governmental Organizations and the Press.

In an address to welcome members, the Presiding Member who is also the elected Assembly man for the Bulugu electoral area, urged all stakeholders to come out with ideas that would accelerate the development and endure that peace and harmony prevailed in the district.

Addressing the august House, Hon. Laadi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga, called for unity among the people.

On girl-child education, Hon. Ayamba advised the august house to enact bye-laws to compel parents to send their daughters to school.

Delivering the Sessional address, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Pusiga, Hon. Zubeiru Abdulai, assured the august house of his determination to serve the district to the best of his ability.

He said he would operate an open, just and transparent administration, where all and sundry could approach him with suggestions that would inure to the transformational agenda of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of "creating prosperity and equal opportunity for all Ghanaians."

Hon. called for unity of purpose, devoid of conflicts and ranquor that had plummeted the operations of some district assemblies in the country while urging all stakeholders to work collectively to fight against social problems like poverty, illiteracy, hunger and all that which dehumanize the people of Pusiga.

In his remarks, Hon. Abdulai said his administration would be holding three major Town Hall meetings in the district capital, Pusiga, and two other communities, Widana and called on all to actively participate.

He explained that the meetings were designed to provide a platform for the local and national, as well as Members of Parliament to meet their constituents, to hear them on topics of interest and as well as discuss issues relating to upcoming legislation or regulation.

The DCE reassured the people that implementation of the free public Senior High School (SHS) education would begin, as scheduled, for all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who qualified for entry from the 2017/2018 academic year.

Under the policy, he said, there would be no admission fees, no computer fees, no library fees, no science center fees, no laboratory fees, no examination fees, no utility fees and that in addition to the tuition fee, which was already free, there would be free text books, free boarding, free meals while day students would get one hot meal at school a day for free.

Hon. Abdulai, asked members to be committed and dedicated to duty for the advancement of the socio-economic development of the district, adding that posterity expected a lot from them as space setters to make the district a model in the country and that they could not to afford to, in any way, fail Pusiga.