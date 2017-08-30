Liberia: Urey Defends Ellen Says She Needs No Protection After Presidency

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Businessman turned politician Benoni Urey

With just a brief moment to exit the 12 years rule for President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and with the incessant political discourse on who is best suited to protect her post presidential interest, the All Liberian Party (ALP) presidential candidate, Benoni W. Urey, says it is foolish to think that the Liberian leader would need protection from any administration that proceeds her.

Mr. Urey's assertion comes against the backdrop when in recent weeks media reports linked the President to backing a number of opposition political parties including the Coalition for Democratic Change and the Liberty Party for the sole purpose of protecting her interest, something the ALP political leader considers as foolish.

Speaking yesterday to a local radio show, Urey said he wonders why any government will go after President Sirleaf after all she has achieved internationally.

"Ellen does not need any protection from anybody. She has gotten every award possible in the world almost. Only a fool will go after President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. I hate to use or hear someone say they will protect Ellen after the Presidency. Because we should now have graduated from the foolishness called protection.

"For a government to go after her, you will be proving that the world is stupid and you are the only smart people. So she does not need a protection from any government or person", he said.

His statement comes hot on the heels of the submission of a Presidential Transition act by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to the National Legislature for ratification.

The act seeks for former presidents and vice presidents to be provided with adequate and appropriate security, as may be from time to time and be determined by the director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) in consultation with the former presidents and vice presidents. It also provided that in no event shall the security detail around the former president be less than five armed security personnel, and around the former vice president be less than three at all times.

The bill makes room for, among other things, any logistical, political, security, appropriative and other activities that would be required for the smooth transfer of political power between the President and Vice President and the President-elect and Vice President-elect, respectively