30 August 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: Linu Boss Decries Leadership Deficit

By Momoh Siryon

The political leader of Liberia National Union (LINU) Nathaniel T. Blama is calling on leaders in Liberia to exemplify the responsibility they were elected to do.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Chairman of the Movement for Change Intellectual Center, he disclosed that Liberia has a problem when it comes to leadership where lots of people want to be leaders, but do not want to lead those who put them into power.

Mr. Blama said, due to complacency and lack of care, political leaders have neglected the needs of those that fought hard to elect them, and they are always intransigent to listen to the cries of their people.

"Title only buys you time to show your efficiency or your deficiency. If you are elected to serve and you are not performing, it takes the shortest possible time for people to start telling you different things", he said.

He added that leadership can only be successful with collective effort from those who appoint or reposed confidence in you to lead them.

"You need not remind people about your position. They elected you and they know who you are. That is the problem with leadership in this country. Everybody wants to lead, but nobody wants to show ownership", he added.

He admonished leaders not to resort to argument when issues of national concerns arise, but to look from every shades of opinion that are imminent to the development of all.

