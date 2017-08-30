30 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Supreme Court Judges Retreat to Write Presidential Petition Ruling

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Supreme Court judges have retreated to prepare their ruling in the presidential petition filed by NASA leader Raila Odinga, after hearings that lasted two days since Monday.

The judges led by Chief Justice David Maraga will be analysing the submissions by the petitioner, evidence adduced and submissions from both parties in making their final determination that's due to be delivered on Friday.

In the event the judges uphold the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, he will be sworn in seven days after the ruling, which will be September 7.

But if the election is nullified, Kenyans will have to go back to elections in 90 days.

Police across the country have been put on standby ahead of the Friday ruling, to ensure peace is maintained in case supporters of any side of the political divide start riots.

On Tuesday night, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) defended the technology used in the elections, after a report by the Supreme Court Registrar highlighted some discrepancies on unsigned forms.

