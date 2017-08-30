Kenya: Voter Wants Two MPs-Elect Declared Unfit for Office Over Pay Demands

Nairobi — A voter has filed a petition in court against Kiambu Woman Representative-elect Gathoni wa Muchomba and her Homa Bay counterpart Gladys Wanga after they agitated for salary reviews for Members of Parliament.

Anthony Njuguna now wants the court to declare the two unfit to hold office.

Muchomba had stated that she was in support of demands by some MPs who were rejecting any move to lower their salaries.

She had stated that she wanted to be paid well since she worked, and fought to be a Member of Parliament.

She later made an about turn on the matter, saying she would accept whatever amount the Sarah Serem-led Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRS) shall set, because a leader does not need money to work.

Wanga, on the other hand, has stated that the SRC unfairly targeted lawmakers in salary reductions, adding that MPs use their money to serve Kenyans in their respective constituencies.

She defended her push for MPs pay rise even after President Uhuru Kenyatta said it was unacceptable.