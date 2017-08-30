Kenya: Wetangula's Bodyguard Charged Over Supreme Court Scuffle

Nairobi — A bodyguard attached to Bungoma Senator-elect Moses Wetangula has pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing disturbance at the Supreme Court on Monday.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday, Simon Lonyia denied that he forced his way into the compound of the apex court in complete disregard of a no-firearms order within the precincts of the court.

On Monday, the officer caused a scene at the Supreme Court when he insisted that he must accompany the National Super Alliance (NASA) chieftains making their way to the courts for a scheduled hearing of the presidential petition.

The NASA leaders who included Wetangula, presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka engaged in a bitter exchange before their entourage was allowed access to the Supreme Court compound but it later emerged that Wetangula's guard was disarmed.

Wetangula later accused the National Police Service of contrarily dismissing the officer, claims the office of Inspector General denied.

Lonyia was released on a Sh20,000 free police bond and ordered to deposit his National Identity card with the court pending the hearing of the matter on September 18.