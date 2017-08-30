Liberia: Senate Summons Werner for Undermining Education

The plenary of the Liberia Senate has summoned the Minister of Education George Werner to give reason why he should not be held in contempt for undermining the educational system in the country.

Plenary's decision was in reaction to a communication sent yesterday to the House complaining that the Minister on a social media posted that education does not promote equality and shared prosperity.

Senator Geraldine Doe Sherif in her letter quoting Front Page Africa's August 18, 2017 edition that the education minister posted on face book saying that debates could be a setup by the meritocratic elite to showcase how educated and knowledgeable they are, to eliminate those that are perceived to be uneducated, and that education does not promote equality and shared prosperity.

The Minister's statement was in response to a debate organized by an independent pro democracy group among six presidential contestants in the upcoming election to showcase their political tenets and how they would implement their plans should anyone be elected.

According to the communication, only four of the six turned out. The absence of the other two candidates triggered debates, as well among the public with the "educated and uneducated people" which led the Minister to the post.

Senator Doe Sherif said that the late South African President Nelson Rolihlahla Madiba Mandela once said that good leaders can engage in a debate frankly and thoroughly, knowing that at the end, he or she and the other side must be closer and thus emerging stronger.

Senator Sheriff said that the Education Minister does not understand the inclination of global education which is evident by his social media remarks.

"Under the watchful eye of the education minister, there have been inter high schools and university debates. So how can he say debate does not make sense? And in other words, it is tabata according to him in the Kru origin?" she wondered.

Against the backdrop, the Senate unanimously voted and ordered its Secretary Board to communicate with the Minister to appear before the Senate Plenary on Thursday August 31, 2017 at 9 O'clock Am.