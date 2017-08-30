Kenya: Jubilee, Nasa Leaders Meet MPs-Elect Ahead of Parliament's Re-Opening

Nairobi — Jubilee and NASA leaders were to meet with legislators in both the National Assembly and the Senate Wednesday to plan the way forward ahead of the re-opening of Parliament set for Thursday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was due to chair a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Nairobi while NASA leader Raila Odinga would meet the coalition's MPs at the Okoa Kenya secretariat in Lavington.

Both groups will be seeking to set their respective agenda's as both Houses re-open.

President Kenyatta is expected to rally his troops ahead of the first sitting at the crucial meeting, which will also be attended by Deputy President William Ruto and will endorse the party's candidates for the Speakers' positions in the bicameral House.

Jubilee MPs and those from friendly parties will set the party's legislative agenda.

This will be the first meeting of the newly elected legislators with the President since the August 8 election.

The meeting aims at building consensus to back National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi for another term and former Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka as Senate Speaker.

Jubilee is said to have settled on Muturi but decided to drop outgoing Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro, who will battle it out with other candidates.

The PG will also endorse Aden Duale and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as Majority Leaders of the respective Houses.

Also to be agreed on are the positions of Deputy Majority Leaders, Chief Whips and their deputies who will lead Jubilee's legislative wing.