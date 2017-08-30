29 August 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Seychelles Accredited

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The new High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Seychelles, H.E. Mr Md Abdul Mannan Howlader, presented his credentials to President Danny Faure at State House this morning.

President Faure congratulated H.E Mr Md Abdul Mannan Howlader on the occasion of his accreditation and recognized the long standing relations between Seychelles and Bangladesh.

"I wish to acknowledge the harmonious bilateral relationship which currently exists between our two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations in February 1983, and wish to renew our commitment to working with you in reinforcing bilateral relations in existing and further areas of cooperation," said President Faure.

Key areas discussed during the meeting include existing cooperation in fields such as construction, fisheries and agriculture, and other prospective sectors of cooperation which can be enhanced such as tourism development, capacity building, exchange and transfer of skills, and the opening of new avenues of cooperation with a focus in textile industry.

On his part H.E. Mr Md Abdul Mannan Howlader expressed his gratitude to the President for welcoming him at State House and conveyed the warm regards of his President and the people of Bangladesh.

Speaking to the press after his accreditation H.E Mr Md Abdul Mannan Howlader reiterated his country's commitment to enhancing cooperation in the discussed areas and especially in exploring new ways of boosting cooperation in tourism, fisheries, and importation of textiles.

Seychelles

U.S. Eye Specialists to Help Vision-Impaired Seychellois

The charity group 'Make a Child Smile' is bringing in eye specialists from the United States to assist residents in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.