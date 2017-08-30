Seychelles: High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Seychelles Accredited

press release

The new High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Seychelles, H.E. Mr Md Abdul Mannan Howlader, presented his credentials to President Danny Faure at State House this morning.

President Faure congratulated H.E Mr Md Abdul Mannan Howlader on the occasion of his accreditation and recognized the long standing relations between Seychelles and Bangladesh.

"I wish to acknowledge the harmonious bilateral relationship which currently exists between our two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations in February 1983, and wish to renew our commitment to working with you in reinforcing bilateral relations in existing and further areas of cooperation," said President Faure.

Key areas discussed during the meeting include existing cooperation in fields such as construction, fisheries and agriculture, and other prospective sectors of cooperation which can be enhanced such as tourism development, capacity building, exchange and transfer of skills, and the opening of new avenues of cooperation with a focus in textile industry.

On his part H.E. Mr Md Abdul Mannan Howlader expressed his gratitude to the President for welcoming him at State House and conveyed the warm regards of his President and the people of Bangladesh.

Speaking to the press after his accreditation H.E Mr Md Abdul Mannan Howlader reiterated his country's commitment to enhancing cooperation in the discussed areas and especially in exploring new ways of boosting cooperation in tourism, fisheries, and importation of textiles.