Seychelles: President Faure Receives Secretary General of COMESA

press release

The Secretary General of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Mr Sindiso Ngwenya, paid a courtesy visit to President Faure this morning at State House.Mr Sindiso Ngwenya is in the country to attend the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB).

President Faure welcomed Mr Ngwenya to Seychelles and expressed his appreciation to him for having taken the time to brief the President in person on the various ongoing COMESA programmes that exist for Seychelles.

During the meeting, Mr Ngwenya highlighted COMESA programmes such as capacity building, veterinary services, trade facilitation, and maritime security. He also spoke about the new programmes being developed such as digital trade facilitation, which minimise transaction costs through the use of innovative technology.

Mr Ngwenya also briefed the President on the preparations for the upcoming COMESA Summit and thanked him for his leadership in support of the various COMESA programmes being implemented in Seychelles.