29 August 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: WADA Delegation Meets President Faure

President Danny Faure received the Director General of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Mr Oliver Niggli, at State House this morning.

Mr Niggli was accompanied for his courtesy call at State House by officials of the WADA Africa Regional Office, currently in Seychelles attending the African Union forum aimed at establishing a framework to fight doping in sports in Africa.

President Faure welcomed the delegation to Seychelles and thanked them for spearheading the fight against doping in sports, increasing understanding, and facilitating the implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code. He urged them to continue forging new frontiers in advocacy through large media corporations, international organisations, and partnering with sports ministries and federations in a combined effort to raise even greater awareness on anti-doping in sports.

During the meeting, the President and visiting delegation discussed some of the challenges being faced in relation to doping in sports both nationally and internationally. They also went over local efforts to encourage young people to focus on training hard to excel in sports, and adopting the discipline and ethical values to achieve their best potential.

Also present for the meeting was the Minister for Youth and Sport, Mrs Mitcy Larue, and the Special Advisor for Sports Department, Mr Jean Larue.

