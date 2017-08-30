Luena — The Electoral Provincial Commission (CPE) in Moxico today presented in Luena the final results of the August 23 elections, in a ceremony led by the chairperson of that body, Baltazar Agostinho da Costa.
Here are the definitive results:
MPLA - 148,039 votes (74.10%) - 4 MPs UNITA - 38,507 votes (19,27%) - 1 MP PRS- 5,513 votes (2.76%) CASA-CE- 5.463 votes (2.73%) FNLA - 1457 votes (0,73%) APN - 800 votes (0,40%)
During the process, 265,627 votes were validated, 208,160 registered voters, 5,801 blank votes (2.79%), 2,439 null votes (1.17%), 141 claimed (0.07%).
The MPLA lost a deputy in favor of UNITA in the elections of August 23, 2017. It had won 5-0 in the Moxico provincial circle in the elections of 2008, 2012. Until then, the only time UNITA got a deputy was in 1992.