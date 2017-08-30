The Angolan National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced yesterday that it has already processed the tallying of the… Read more »

The MPLA lost a deputy in favor of UNITA in the elections of August 23, 2017. It had won 5-0 in the Moxico provincial circle in the elections of 2008, 2012. Until then, the only time UNITA got a deputy was in 1992.

Luena — The Electoral Provincial Commission (CPE) in Moxico today presented in Luena the final results of the August 23 elections, in a ceremony led by the chairperson of that body, Baltazar Agostinho da Costa.

