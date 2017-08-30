29 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Thanks for Clinica Anjo DA Guarda Support to Accidents Victims

Luanda — Luanda's command of the National Police is grateful for the free medical support that Clinica Anjo da Guarda has given to citizens who are victims of traffic accidents on Avenida Fidel de Castro in Luanda.

The head of the Institutional and Press Office of the provincial delegation of the Ministry of Interior in Luanda intendant, Mateus Rodrigues, said that the work done has allowed the rescue of human victims, noting that "the clinic has given great support without charging any money in a great work of humanization with love of next. "

According to him, 78 people, victims of a road accident on Avenida Comandante Fidel Castro, were rescued in the first seven months of the current year by physicians and other professionals of above mentioned institution, but there were no deaths among those rescued.

