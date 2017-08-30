29 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolans in USA Out of Hurricane Victims

Luanda — The Angolan Consulate General in Houston, United States of America (USA), clarifies that Angolans are exempt among the victims of the storm, which is hitting the region, ANGOP learned Tuesday.

The Angolan consulate confirms that the region is being hit by the "Harvey" hurricane, which has caused fatalities, but it reassures citizens who have relatives in Houston to keep calm because the situation is controlled and the resident community in that country is being evacuated to safe places.

According to a press release issued to Angop Tuesday in Luanda, the Consulate states that it is continuing its efforts to monitor the impact of this natural phenomenon, which has affected the citizens living in the region, but above all, Angolan community, which directly or indirectly feels affected by the situation.

