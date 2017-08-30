Luanda — MPLA won the provincial circle of Luanda, of the elections held on August 23, with 1,033,852, making up 48.21 percent, an official source said.

During the announcement of the definitive data of the main electoral circle of the country, the chairperson of the provincial electoral commission of Luanda, Manuel Pereira da Silva, said that in second place was UNITA with a total of 759,858 votes, corresponding to 35.43 per Cent.

With these results, these two political parties distribute the five seats of the country's capital in the National Assembly, three for the MPLA and two for UNITA.

The CASA-CE received 313,378 votes, equivalent to 14.61, the FNLA, had 16,389, a percentage of 0.76, the PRS with 12,886 votes, obtained 0.60 percent and the APN obtained 8,241, making 0.38 per Cent.

According to Manuel Pereira da Silva, a total of 2,190,986 votes were counted, of which 2,144,604 were valid votes, 16.1750 blank, 29,600 null and 32 claimed.

At the end of the meeting, the representative of FNLA contested the results presented, promising to review the party minutes, compare them with the announced data and pronounce later.

The representatives of the APN and PRS declined to provide information to the press.