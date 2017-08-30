Angola: Huambo - Over U.S$200,000 Spent On Social Projects

Huambo — More than USD 200,000 were spent from January to June this year on various social projects in central Huambo province, announced the Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) ADRA (Rural Development Action).

The data were released Tuesday by the local director of the Organisation, Maria de La-Salete Teixeira Morgado.

Speaking to Angop, Maria Teixeira Morgado mentioned four projects as having been carried out to improve the socio-economic situation of the rural population living in the municipalities of Caála, Longonjo and Bailundo.

According to her, the projects consist of local sustainable development actions, citizenship, formal education and advocacy.

The NGO official stressed that the actions were conducted in the framework of food security, loans to the peasants, empowerment of women, as well as environment and literacy.

ADRA also carried out monitoring action

to those localities in terms of execution of public projects included in the integrated municipal programme for rural development and poverty reduction.

The projects are supposed to run until the end of the year, as part of its guideline programme defined in its strategic plan.

In terms of beneficiaries, Maria de La-Salete stated that the four projects cover four thousand families and 20 rural organisations, amongst peasant associations and cooperatives.