Angola: President Sends Message to DRC Counterpart

Luanda — A message from the Angolan head of State José Eduardo dos Santos was delivered Tuesday to his counterpart of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila.

The letter was delivered by Angolan Culture minister Carolina Cerqueira in the capital of DRC, Kinshasa.

Speaking to the press at Luanda's "4 de Fevereito" International Airport, the Culture minister said that in his message, the President recognised the support and institutional contribution of DRC to the preparation and promotion process of Angola's candidacy for the enlistment of Historic Center of Mbanza Kongo on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Angola and DRC should work together on deepening the cultural values ??and promotion of cultural and scientific tourism in Mbanza Kongo, said the minister, who quoted the message as saying.

On the other hand, Carolina Cerqueira congratulated the president José Eduardo dos Santos on his 75th birthday, celebrated on August 28.

The minister also praised the president's strong support for enhancing the national culture in defence of patriotic, moral and fundamental rights for a prosperous and developed Angola.

The minister was accompanied by Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Manuel Augusto.

The delegation was also integrated by Angolan ambassador to DRC José João Manuel "Jota", and permanent ambassador to UNESCO Diakumpuna Sita José, as well as the senior staff of Ministry of Culture.

The Historic Center of Mbanza Kongo city won the World Heritage status last July in the Polish city of Krakow as a result of the inclusion in the list of cultural assets and sites protected by UNESCO.