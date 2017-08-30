29 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Police Commander With New Advisers

Luanda — Six new advisers to the general commander of National Police, Commissioner-General Ambrósio de Lemos, appointed recently by the President José Eduardo dos Santos, were sworn in Tuesday in Luanda.

They are the deputy commissioners Mariano Alves, Daniel João Pedro, Fortunato João Pedro, Domingos Paulino Samuel, Diogo Evaristo Pascoal and Luís Manuel António.

The ceremony which was chaired by Interior minister, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, also swore in deputy commissioners Fernando Feliciano António as 2nd provincial commander of Namibe, and Delfim Kalulu Inácio 2nd commander of Border Police.

Appointed were also deputy commissioners Carlos Jesus de Sousa and Mateus Sebastião António to the posts of chief of national department of Moral and Civic Education and assistant for the same area of National Police.

