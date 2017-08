Cabinda — The Provincial Electoral Commission in the far-northern Cabinda province released Monday the local final results of the 23 August elections.

Following the final outcome, MPLA tops the list with 61,593 votes, accounted for 39.94 percent, followed by CASA-CE with 44,963 (29.16%), and UNITA 43, 424 (28.16%).

The PRS obtained 1,624 votes (1.05%), FNLA 1,399 (0.91%) and APN 1, 208 votes (0.78%), as result of votes cast by 156, 037 voters.