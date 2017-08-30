Luanda — The National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced Tuesday that it has already determined the definitive results of 11 of the 18 provinces.

According to the CNE spokeswoman, who was speaking to journalists at the end of a plenary session of the organ, the provinces of Cuando Cubango, Luanda, Cuanza Norte, Cuanza Sul, Cunene, Cabinda, Moxico, Benguela, Bengo, Huíla and Zaire have already determined the definitive results of the 23 August general elections.

These data, according to the official, make up more than 50 percent of the total provinces. During the plenary session, it analyzed the state of the results of the provincial outcomes, the assessment of the behavior of CNE members and the complaints of UNITA and CASA-CE.

Júlia Ferreira advised leaders of political parties to be present in the process of tabling results.

Provisional data released by the CNE point to the MPLA ahead of the vote count, with 61.10%, followed by UNITA, 26.71%, CASA-CE, 9.46%, PRS, 1.33%, FNLA, 0, 90%, and APN, 0.49%.