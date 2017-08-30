29 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cunene - Landmine Awareness Gets Reinforced

Ondjiva — The National Inter-sector Commission for Demining and Humanitarian Assistance (CNIDAH) in southern Cunene province has strengthened the awareness campaign on mine and other explosive devices danger in order to keep informed the population.

The information was released Tuesday to Angop in Ondjiva city, by the local CNIDAH liaison officer, Mário Satipamba, noting that the campaign is taking place in rural and suburban areas, to prevent possible mine accidents.

Mário Satipamba clarified that mine awareness activities are relevant to the success of the demining process.

He added that the awareness campaign will also cover schools, markets and other densely populated places.

Four operators are involved in demining operation.

They are brigades of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), National Demining Institute (INAD), Police Border and British NGO "Hallo Trust".

