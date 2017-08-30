Angola to Receive UNESCO International Certificate in September

Luanda — The international Certificate that confirms Mbanza Kongo Historical Centre as World Heritage Site will be formally handed over in the coming days to the Angolan authorities said Tuesday in Luanda Culture Minister, Carolina Cerqueira.

Speaking to ANGOP at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airports, the Cabinet minister said that the ceremony will take place in the first week of September, at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, France.

The Historical Center of Mbanza Kongo city was awarded World Heritage status last July in the Polish city of Krakow as a result of its inclusion in UNESCO's list of cultural goods and sites.