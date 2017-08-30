30 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2017 - Interclub Face Petro for 18th Round

Luanda — Interclub and Petro de Luanda are playing on Wednesday at Luanda?s 22 de Junho stadium, for the 18th round of the national first division championship (Girabola2017).

In the general standings, Interclube add 33 points in the sixth place, whilst Petro lie second with 47 points, should they win the game, Petro will reach 1º de Agosto in the lead of the race with 50 points.

The match had not taken place at the time because the two teams had given more than two players to the national team that participated in the Cosafa Cup (competition of the Southern region of the African continent) and the qualification for CHAN2018 in Kenya.

In the last match between them in the third round of the competition, Petro won, 2-0.

The round will be completed only on September 5, when Recreativo do Libolo face Progresso do Sambizanga, at 3:00 p.m in Calulo.

