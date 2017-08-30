30 August 2017

Angola: Election2017 - President of Guinea-Bissau Congratulates João Lourenço

Luanda — The Head of State of Guinea-Bissau, José Mário Vaz, congratulated on Tuesday João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço for being elected to the post of President of the Republic of Angola in country's August 23 election.

"I address you on behalf of the people of Guinea Bissau and on my behalf warm congratulations and my wishes for happiness and personal well-being, as well as progress and happiness for the Angolan people" said a message that reached Angop.

In the message, the Bissau-Guinean statesman also expresses his determination to contribute to the strengthening of the existing ties of friendship between the two countries and reinforcement of the bilateral cooperation.

João Manuel Lourenço and his MPLA party take a provisional advantage of 61.10 percent of the votes, whose definitive results will be announced on September 6.

