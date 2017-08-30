Luanda — The National Electoral Commission (CNE) will set up an inquiry, after the final publication of the last August 23 elections results, into the conduct of its national and provincial commissioners that have had a conduct that clashes with the CNE's principles.

This information was given last Tuesday to the press by the spokeswoman of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), Júlia Ferreira, who explained that some of CNE commissioners are having a "deviating conduct" in relation to the principles of exemption, impartiality and responsibility.

"We understand that the citizens that are acting in this manner should present their arguments on the basis of the law (...)".

The official reminded that the law defines that the CNE makes decisions through the principles of consensus and absolute majority, but the commissioners can present their disagreements throughout the period of analysing the written reports on the various acts of the process.

Meanwhile, the national commissioners of the parties UNITA and PRS, as well as the coalition CASA-CE have expressed their disagreement with the provisional results of the elections published by the CNE.

In line with the electoral law, since the beginning of the week the Provincial Electoral Commissions have been putting out their respective electoral results, some of which have not been endorsed by delegates of some opposition political forces represented in the provincial commissions of the CNE.