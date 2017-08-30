30 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: UCCLA to Meet in Macau to Analyse Economic Co-Operation

Luanda — The Union of Portuguese Speaking Capital Cities (UCCLA) and the Entrepreneurs Forum of this organisation will visit on 12 to 23 October the Chinese cities of Guangzhou, Macau and Hong Kong, aimed at strengthening the economic co-operation.

According to a press note that reached ANGOP last Tuesday, the initiative is also aimed for the establishment of constructive and lasting partnerships.

The event counts on the participation of central and local government officials, representatives of entrepreneurial associations and financial institutions of the Portuguese Speaking Countries Community (CPLP), of which Angola is a member.

ANGOP has learnt that the event also includes an investments projects fair involving the China/Africa Fund and the China/CPLP Fund, among other forums.

