30 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Progresso DA Lunda Sul Lose By Default

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saurimo — Progresso da Lunda Sul lost on Tuesday at the Mangueiras stadium in Saurimo by default for the completion match of the 20th round against Progresso do Sambizanga, in the national fist division football championship (Girabola2017).

The team did not appear in the field due to players' strike, because of failing to pay their salaries, referring to the last eight months.

Progresso do Sambizanga rose to the sixth position with 34 points, while Progresso da Lunda Sul remain 14th place with 18 points.

1º de Agosto lead the competition with 50 points.

Angola

Vote Counting in Angola Marred By Irregularities

The Angolan National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced yesterday that it has already processed the tallying of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.