Saurimo — Progresso da Lunda Sul lost on Tuesday at the Mangueiras stadium in Saurimo by default for the completion match of the 20th round against Progresso do Sambizanga, in the national fist division football championship (Girabola2017).

The team did not appear in the field due to players' strike, because of failing to pay their salaries, referring to the last eight months.

Progresso do Sambizanga rose to the sixth position with 34 points, while Progresso da Lunda Sul remain 14th place with 18 points.

1º de Agosto lead the competition with 50 points.