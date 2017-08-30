Angola: Cuanza Sul - Sumbe Hosts First Trade and Agricultural Fair

Sumbe — The first edition of the Trade and Agricultural Fair will take place on 01-03 September in the city of Sumbe, Cuanza Sul province, with the aim of promoting young entrepreneurs to contribute to the socio-economic development of the municipality.

Speaking to ANGOP, the general director of the newspaper Fofoca LDA, Gito Pedro Kupessa, assured that the preparations for the event are proceeding at a good pace and the registrations have already started, in which those interested are joining positively, having already registered about 20 exhibitors.

"The main objective of this event is to promote young entrepreneurs linked to the commercial and agricultural sector to contribute positively to the socio-economic development of the city", he said.

He added that for this first edition, the organizers expect to count on the participation of about 60 entrepreneurial exhibitors at the level of Sumbe municipality.

The event, promoted by Fofoca Newspaper, counts on the support of the provincial directorate of Trade, Culture, municipal administration and Young Entrepreneurs Association.