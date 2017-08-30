30 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Vladimir Putin Congratulates President-Elect

Luanda — The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Pútin, on Tuesday congratulated the President Elect of the Republic of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

In his message, Vladimir Putin wished success to João Lourenço.

On the other hand, the Heads of State of China and the Russian Federation congratulated President José Eduardo dos Santos for his 75th birthday.

Chi Jin Ping and Vladimir Putin emphasized the important role played by the President of the Republic in the achievement of peace and democratization of Angola, as well as his commitment to stabilizing the Southern and Central regions of the African continent.

