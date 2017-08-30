29 August 2017

Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese Authorities Question Radio Journalist Over Broadcast On New Tax

Tagged:

Related Topics

National intelligence services and police issued summonses to Israel Ntumba, a reporter for the Congolese broadcaster, Kasai Horizontal Radio et Television (KHRT), over an August 5, 2017 broadcast on a new motorcycle tax in Kananga, a city in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the station's program director, Honi Tshibola and Ntumba, told CPJ.

Ntumba told CPJ that when he responded to the national intelligence agency summons on August 15, 2017, agents detained him for four hours and questioned him about broadcasting "sensitive information." The following day, Kananga police summoned him over the same report, Ntumba said.

"When I asked [the police] who had filed a complaint against me, the police told me that it was the Kananga mayor [Jean Mwamba]," Ntumba told CPJ.

Mwamba told CPJ he denied any involvement in either summonses. Kananga police deputy Major Zeus Nzengu told CPJ that he did not want to comment on Ntumba's case.

Ntumba told CPJ that since being questioned, he has received several threatening phones calls and text messages from unidentified callers, warning him to leave the city.

The summonses for KHRT were issued the same month that Kananga police raided the offices of Radio Télévision Chrétienne, a community station based in the same city. Police seized equipment from the station on August 5, 2017, about an hour after its broadcast on the motorcycle tax, Sosphète Kambidi, the station's director, told CPJ at the time.

As of August 29, 2017, the equipment had not been returned, Kamdibi told CPJ. Jose Mbuyi, the Radio Télévision Chrétienne journalist who reported on the tax, told CPJ that he received death threats from unidentified callers after the raid.

Congo-Kinshasa

South Kivu Cholera Outbreak Threatens to Spread Out of Control

A recently declared cholera outbreak in South Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, threatens to spread out of control… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.