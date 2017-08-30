South Africa: Water Security Key to Sustainable Development

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says strengthened partnerships are crucial to meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Agenda 2030.

The Minister said key to the attainment of the SDGs is financing water security.

Minister Mokonyane was speaking on Tuesday during the World Water Week Conference, currently underway in Stockholm, Sweden. The week is organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI). The conference is an annual focal point for the globe's water issues and takes place under the theme 'Water and waste: reduce and reuse'.

During the week-long conference, experts, practitioners, decision-makers, business innovators and young professionals exchange ideas, foster new thinking and develop solutions to the pressing water related challenges.

Minister Mokonyane participated in a panel discussion on 'Accelerating SDG delivery through financing water resources'. She said the South African government has prioritised institutional arrangements, governance and partnerships to finance its water resources.

She said one of the immediate issues in South Africa is to move beyond the use of one source of water and take advantage of other components. This includes desalination, particularly in the coastal provinces.

World Water Week will conclude on Friday.