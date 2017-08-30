30 August 2017

Kenya: Man Sues Two Woman Reps Over Pay Raise Remarks

By Maureen Kakah

A city resident has gone to court to stop two woman representatives from being sworn in following their remarks on recommended pay by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for MPs.

Mr Antony Njuguna has sued Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, her Kiambu counterpart Gathoni wa Muchomba, SRC, the Parliamentary Service Commission and the National Assembly.

He has accused the two legislators of resorting to extra judicial ploys and machinations to arm-twist SRC into reviewing afresh salaries of both State and public officers.

MOBILISE

He claims that the two have threatened to mobilise other members of the National Assembly to boycott their constitutional mandates, including declining approving Cabinet appointments.

He argues that it is imperative to ensure certainty of the law governing review and setting of remuneration of public as well as State officers.

Mr Njuguna further argues that Parliament cannot review its own salaries.

He therefore wants them stopped from assuming office pending the hearing and determination of his case.

BACKLASH

Ms Muchomba received public backlash over her remarks during a live television interview and apologised while Ms Wanga was unrepentant over the pay push.

The electorate also accused Ms Muchomba of disrespecting them through her remarks and initiated a petition to block her from being sworn-in.

Ms Wanga on her part has insisted that SRC's decision to cut MPs pay and allowances was wrong.

