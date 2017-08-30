Kenya: Nairobi Garage Relocates

Nairobi Garage has announced the official opening of its new entrepreneurship centre, Located at Pinetree Plaza on Ngong Road, Nairobi, Kenya.

The new location features three floors of specially designed office, co-working and event space. The three floors of the new Nairobi Garage each offer a unique work environment for entrepreneurs, freelancers and innovative companies.

The spacious 7th floor offers fixed co-working desks, a designer event space equipped to host up to 350 attendees, and - for the first time in Kenya - makes available an exclusive on-demand club space - giving club members the option to drop into a high-end hot-desking and networking lounge whenever they need.

"We're thrilled to unveil the all-new Nairobi Garage // Ngong Road today. With our old premises at full capacity, we embarked upon an ambitious project to design and create a state-of-the art headquarters for Kenya's entrepreneurs and business leaders. Today we're excited to open the doors to the new and improved Nairobi Garage, and look forward to welcoming old and new faces," said Hannah Clifford, director of Nairobi Garage.

On the 8th floor visitors will find an extensive co-working area offering both flexi and fixed desks, as well as enclosed office space for companies opting for a more private environment. The 9th floor is reserved for deluxe enclosed offices - with individual balconies overlooking Nairobi - housing fast-growth ventures with expanding teams.

"In particular we're excited to announce our new club space - a relaxed environment where club members can gain access to our ecosystem and services on-demand. Our club space welcomes entrepreneurs, creatives and investors who would like to be part of our network and take advantage of our various member-benefits, but do not necessarily need full-time office space."

In addition to the office space, Nairobi Garage also features a brand new cafe run by Barista & Co. To allow Nairobi to get to know the new location, Nairobi Garage will be holding Open Days every Thursday and Friday afternoon starting on August 31 until September 29.

d time period, Nairobi Garage is celebrating its move with an exclusive offer: on Open Days, pre-registered visitors are welcome to spend the afternoon working at the hub for free, with the Nairobi Garage team on hand to provide tours, and help with new member registration. All new registrations in this period will receive a 10% discount on their first three months membership.