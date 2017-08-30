South Africa: Jubilation for New BP Boss

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has congratulated Priscillah Mabelane on her appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BP Southern Africa.

Mabelane's appointment is with effect from 1 September, six years after joining the organisation in 2011 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and then Operations Director, United Kingdom.

"The appointment of Ms Mabelane comes at an opportune time when, as the department, we are focusing on the issues of transformation of the energy sector, as demonstrated by the recent Women in Energy dialogue, complemented by the launch of the Women in Energy Awards," said Minister Kubayi.

Mabelane is the first black woman in the history of the country's multi-national oil companies.

"As she joins the ranks of South African women breaking barriers in all areas of society, Ms Priscillah Mabelane's accomplishment as the first black woman CEO of one of the multi-national oil majors is a significant achievement to be acknowledged.

"I look forward to her interaction and contribution to the programmes that promote radical socio-economic transformation within the energy sector," said Minister Kubayi on Wednesday.

Mabelane's achievement, the Minister said, should encourage others to follow in ensuring that the abundance of talent and capacity in this country doesn't remain hidden and it must be nourished.

"This achievement also marks a significant milestone for BPSA, which nurtured her development during her service as CFO and then Operations Director for BP in the UK

"I take this opportunity to wish Ms Mabelane all the success in her new responsibility and assure her of my support as the Minister of Energy," said the Minister.