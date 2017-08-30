South Africa: Suspected Robbers Arrested for Separate Robberies

press release

In an endeavour to bring down the levels of trio and other serious crimes, police in Wolmaransstad and Itsoseng arrested two suspected robbers in two separate incidents between Monday and Tuesday, 28-29 August 2017.

In the first incident on Monday, 28 August 2017, four men went to a house in Wolmaransstad in order to buy goats as advertised online. It was during the transaction that approximately 17 armed me entered the house and robbed the victims of their personal belongings and cash. According to information, one of the victims fired a warning shot where after the suspects fled the scene. However, a 35-year-old suspect was arrested and handed over to the police.

He is expected to appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrates' Court today for armed robbery. Preliminary investigation has shown that the suspect is also awaiting trial for a robbery that took place in December 2016.

The police would like to warn members of the community once again to be extremely cautious when reacting to online advertisements, especially in the vicinity of Makwassie, Wolmaransstad and Leeudoringstad. They are further advised to be careful of prices that are too good to be true and to do businesses with reputable companies. If they have to meet the seller, let it be at a central venue where it is safe. The potential buyers are also advised not to go straight to the sellers and/or suspicious addresses.

In another unrelated incident and through collaborative effort with members of the community, a 21-year-old suspect was arrested for house robbery.

The suspect's arrest emanates from an incident in which a woman was robbed of her undisclosed amount of cash while at her place at Itsoseng at about 08:00 on Tuesday, 29 August 2017.

It is alleged that the suspect threatened the victim with a broken bottle, then overpowered her and took her cash. The victim managed to put up a fight and escaped. She was assisted by members of the community, who apprehended the suspect and handed him over to the police. The suspects is expected to appear in the Itsoseng Magistrates' Court today on charges of house robbery.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane appreciated members of the community for their effort that ensured that trio crime suspects is brought to book.

Issued by North West Corporate Communication and Liaison: South African Police Service